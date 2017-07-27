Nazri reminds hotel operators to register with Tourism Ministry

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz reminded hotel operators to register with the Tourism and Culture Ministry as soon as possible in view of the implementation of the tourism tax from August 1. — Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Hotel operators have been reminded to register with the Tourism and Culture Ministry as soon as possible in view of the implementation of the tourism tax from August 1.

“We will find them… it is compulsory (to register),” Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz told reporters after the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Malaysia’s Cultural Economy Development Unit (CEDU) and Adelaide Festival Centre here today.

Yesterday, Mohamed Nazri said Malaysians would be exempted from paying the tax for all hotel categories while the tax on foreign tourists would be at a flat rate of RM10 per room per night.

However, it will not be applicable for premises with five rooms or less, homestays and village stays.

Meanwhile, the MoU inked today would pave the way for greater collaboration in cultural exchanges and artistic performances between Malaysia and Australia.

It was signed by CEDU founding chief executive officer Izan Satrina Mohd Sallehuddin and Adelaide Festival Centre’s OzAsia Festival artistic director Joseph Mitchell, and witnessed by Mohamed Nazri and South Australian Minister for the Arts, Jack Snelling.

CEDU is supported by the government through MyCreative Ventures and is aimed at building a vibrant, sustainable and ambitious cultural economy for the country. — Bernama