Nazri: Maintain original names of places to preserve national heritage

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz (centre) said State governments should maintain the original names of places to preserve their historical significance. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — State governments should maintain the original names of places to preserve their historical significance, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has said.

He said the names given to places carried a significance to its area, and should not be changed for the sake of new projects.

“There are many cases today with area changing their names, and some who are even looking to glamourise the place using English names,” the Tourism and Culture minister said today.

He then pointed out that the Bangsar South development should have maintained the original name of Kampung Kerinchi, while the KL Eco City should have maintained its original name of Abdullah Hukum.

“What is not commercial about the name up to the point it could not be marketed,” he said in reference to Kampung Kerinchi.

“In Singapore, there is a hospital called Hospital Kandang Kerbau, and they (Singaporeans) do not have a problem with it because they know it is the place’s original name,” he said.

Nazri mentioned these after witnessing the signing of agreements between Wyndham Hotels Asia Pacific Co. Limited and AD’S Property Development Sdn Bhd for an upcoming project, the ‘A Dolce’ conference and banquet hotel project, located in Lenggeng, Negri Sembilan.

“It is very meaningful when they decided to name this new project Lenggeng A Dolce, because they have decided to use and maintain the original name given to the place,” he said.

Nazri said the National Heritage Department, a wing under his ministry, took the naming of new developments seriously, in its efforts to maintain the original names of these places.

“So I plead to every state government, where such name changing happens under their jurisdiction, to don’t change names of these places.

“I feel they need to be reminded to not sideline the national language and the original names of the place.

“It is an important topic and I hope the state governments takes notice to defend the national heritage,” he said.

Nazri added that as off Dec 31 2017, the tourism ministry had collected some RM39 million in tourism taxes, half of which he said has been distributed to the respective state governments to improve their tourism infrastructure.