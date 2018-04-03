Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Nazri guesses Friday dissolution of Parliament

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Tuesday April 3, 2018
03:27 PM GMT+8

Nazri called the current wait ‘a guessing game for every Malaysian’. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Nazri called the current wait ‘a guessing game for every Malaysian’. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Parliament will most likely be dissolved on Friday for the general election to be held, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz predicted today.

The minister based this on Barisan Nasional (BN) scheduling the launch of its election manifesto for Saturday and the postponement of the weekly Cabinet meeting from Wednesday to Friday.

“It is a guessing game for every Malaysian, and I am also one of them trying to guess.

“I am not the prime minister, but if thinking logically, my guess is on Friday,” he said.

The general election must be called by June 24, after which Parliament will be dissolved automatically and polls held within 60 days.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to call one within days.

