Nazri: Dr M’s ‘street fighter’ attitude behind forum fracas

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz rejected allegations that his party was behind the fracas that included flares being set off and furniture thrown at attendees. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s belligerence was the root cause of the riot at forum organised by his party last weekend, said Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

The Umno supreme council member also rejected allegations that his party was behind the fracas that included flares being set off and furniture thrown at attendees.

“He wants to be a street fighter, he wants to act tough, then that’s what he gets,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

“Everything is blamed on Umno. Why would we want to waste our time on a stupid show like this?”

Nazri, who previously challenged Dr Mahathir to a public debate, today also asked why the police allowed the forum to take place when they blocked his bids for a no-holds-barred exchange with the former prime minister.

The tourism and culture minister was repeatedly frustrated in his attempt to debate Dr Mahathir after police cited security concerns to prohibit this.

The Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam on Sunday featuring Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.

Three youths were reportedly remanded for four days in an investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 in connection to rioting and possession of weapons.