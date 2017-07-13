Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Nazri: Customs asked for tourism tax roll out delay

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Thursday July 13, 2017
02:21 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
July 13, 2017
03:20 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China rebuffs pleas to allow Liu Xiaobo to seek treatment abroadChina rebuffs pleas to allow Liu Xiaobo to seek treatment abroad

The Edit: Fidget spinner lip balm is now officially a thingThe Edit: Fidget spinner lip balm is now officially a thing

The Edit: Shia LaBeouf admits he’s an addict, calls arrest ‘a new low’The Edit: Shia LaBeouf admits he’s an addict, calls arrest ‘a new low’

Singapore’s stabbing victim’s wife pleads for privacySingapore’s stabbing victim’s wife pleads for privacy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMinister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Putrajaya delayed rolling out the new Tourism Tax to August 1 because the Customs Department needs time to implement the collection system, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

The tourism and cultural affairs minister dismissed speculations that the deferment of the tax was caused by resistance from hotel operators.

“The date of when the new tax will be in place will be decided by Custom, it us up to how the preparation is going,” Nazri told reporters after launching a tourism event here.

“The Cabinet had hoped to implement it in July. Remember the Bill was enacted as an Act in March but these things there is a mechanism,” he added.

“The delay was not due to resistance but to give time to Customs to prepare,” the minister added.

The tourism tax, passed in Parliament earlier this year, was set to be collected from this month but later postponed to August 1.

The charges have been set at between RM20 and a lowly RM2.50 a night, depending on the hotel rating.

Initially, the new tax drew criticism, primarily from budget hotel operators out of fear that it would push tourists towards rental platform operator Airbnb.

But the government has since announced an exemption for Malaysians who stay at hotels rated three-stars and below.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline