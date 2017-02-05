Last updated Sunday, February 05, 2017 10:18 pm GMT+8

Nazri: BN need to work hard based on own resources, strength and not expect favours from rivals

Sunday February 5, 2017
09:52 PM GMT+8

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz said it was vital for BN to not hope for cooperation from the opposition and if PAS works with the opposition, it would give BN a winning bonus. — Picture by Choo Choy MayUmno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz said it was vital for BN to not hope for cooperation from the opposition and if PAS works with the opposition, it would give BN a winning bonus. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPADANG RENGAS, Feb 5 — Barisan Nasional (BN) need to work hard using the resources and strength within the party and not expect favours or assistance from a rival party or the opposition when facing the 14th General Election (GE14).

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz said it was vital for BN to not hope for cooperation from the opposition and if PAS works with the opposition, it would give BN a winning bonus.

“I am not concerned with the ability of other parties and it is not important to us if PAS works with the opposition pact.

“It will be difficult for BN to work with PAS because PAS had contested a Parliament and two state assembly seats here in the previous election,” he said when asked about the possibility of PAS working with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) during the GE14.

Mohamed Nazri who is also the Minister of Tourism and Culture had earlier launched the Padang Rengas Entrepreneurs Conference and Usahawanita Club, here today. — Bernama

