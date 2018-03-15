Nazri seeks Johor Crown Prince’s pardon

Nazri seeks the forgiveness of the Crown Prince of Johor today. — Picture via Johor Southern Tigers FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz sought forgiveness from Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today.

According to a post on the Johor Southern Tigers’ Facebook page, Nazri made the apology during an audience with Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today to seek the Johor Ruler’s views and suggestions on national policies.

The post did not state why Nazri was apologising, but the minister had in 2015 traded barbs with the Crown Prince over the latter’s remarks about government leaders.

Nazri then told Tunku Ismail not to involve himself in political matters while the latter reminded Nazri that he was “not a God from the heavens” or beyond reproach.

The Johor royal went on to tell the minister that everyone was entitled to express his or her opinions, before suggesting this was not the case in Malaysia where federal ministers thought themselves “untouchable.”

Nazri was later investigated under Section 505B of the Penal Code for making statements that may cause public alarm.