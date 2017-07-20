Nazri among four Asean Vanguard Award recipients

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz is one of the recipients of the 2017 Asean Vanguard Award. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz is among four recipients of the 2017 Asean Vanguard Award in California, United States on Sept 9.

The recognition is given in conjunction with Asean’s 50th anniversary celebration which will be hosted jointly by the Los Angeles-based Asean People’s Association (Asean PAC) and Network of Myanmar American Association (NetMAA).

The three other recipients are former US Ambassador to Asean, Nina Hachigian, former physician at the White House, Dr Connie Mariano and Silicon Valley of Internet of Things executive Sonita Lontoh.

Founder and president of Asean PAC, Nellsen Young said the award is given to individuals who have demonstrated fine examples, commitment and dedication towards promoting economic relations and cooperation between the Asean community.

“He (Nazri) has greatly promoted Malaysia’s tourism in the eyes of Asean and the world. For example he has been acknowledged by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as a person who could move tourism, especially in Malaysia.

“This is the only Asean community event which celebrates a historic occasion in the United States. This year too marks the 40th anniversary of US-Asean relations,” he told a press conference on the Asean Golden Celebration and Gala Ball here today. — Bernama