Navy to look into SOPs after two seamen die during physical training

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has set up an investigation board following the death of two personnel during physical training yesterday.

The RMN in a statement today said police were investigating the cause of the deaths.

“We will give our full cooperation to the police. The investigation board will scrutinise the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) and if there had been any breach, RMN will not compromise or harbour the culprit,” it said.

Yesterday, two RMN personnel LK I PNK Mohd Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and LK I TLS Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26, passed away at Bilik Tahanan Unit Sungai Wangi, Sitiawan Perak while undergoing physical training at the camp.

According to the statement, the two trainees had complained of exhaustion and were told to rest but they began vomiting and had difficulty breathing.

“Staff at the centre rendered treatment and made an emergency call but paramedics confirmed upon arrival at 3.15pm that both personnel were already dead.”

The statement said an initial examination by the doctor on duty found no sign of physical trauma or abuse on the bodies of both personnel. — Bernama