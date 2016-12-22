Navy chief: East Armada Command Base to bet set up in Sabah next year

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said the setting up of the armada was crucial to overcome numerous maritime threats including piracy. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The setting up of the East Armada Command Base in Sepanggar, Sabah next year can boost the level of security in the country’s waters, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said the setting up of the armada was crucial to overcome numerous maritime threats including piracy.

“Since many maritime agitations are detected in Sabah and Sarawak currently, RMN will implement the east armada. Currently RMN has only armada in Lumut, Perak.

“This is a clear message that RMN backs the government’s policy to ensure the level of confidence in security in Sabah remains high,” he told reporters after pinning promotion ranks for 12 RMN officers at KD Sri Gombak here today.

Yesterday, Ahmad Kamarulzaman announced that RMN was in the process of restructuring its armada towards setting up a second armada to be based in Sepanggar, Sabah.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said RMN also had plans to create a Fourth Sea Region Base in Bintulu, Sarawak next year and a suitable location had been identified.

In addition, he said RMN was in the process of restructuring ships via a RMN Armada 15-to-3 Transformation Programme.

He said the restructuring of existing ships into smaller classes would enable RMN to save operations cost for ships.

“RMN has decommissioned Kapal Tunda Diraja (KTD) Kepah yesterday (Dec 21), this is the starting point for the services of old ships with high maintenances to be terminated,” he said.

Commenting on the Daesh threat, Ahmad Kamarulzaman said monitoring of RMN officers and personnel was always in process to prevent them from being trapped in militant activities such as the Daesh group.

“They must understand the ideology of the (Daesh) group and its risks. They must also know if the information they receive is legitimate or not,” he said. — Bernama