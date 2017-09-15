Navy cadet’s murder case trasferred to High Court

The main entrance to the National Defence University of Malaysia where Zulfarhan was a navy cadet officer. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The case involving six Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) students who are accused of murdering their fellow Navy cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain and other related charges has been transferred to the High Court.

Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin ordered the case to be transferred to the High Court on the application of deputy public prosecutor Nordin Ismail.

However, no date has been fixed for mention of the case in the High Court.

The six accused are Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri and Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali, all aged 21.

Five of them, Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi, Muhammad Azamuddin, Muhammad Najib, Muhammad Afif Najmudin and Mohamad Shobirin are jointly charged with murdering Zulfarhan Osman, 21, in room 04-10, Jebat hostel block, UPNM, Kem Perdana Sungai Besi, Cheras here, between 4.45 am and 5.45am on May 22, 2017.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the same Code, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Abdoul Hakeem is charged with abetting the five accused in the murder of the same victim at the same place, time and date, under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 302 of the same Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The six accused are also facing another charge with 13 others of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the same victim, under Section 330 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries maximum seven years imprisonment and liable to a fine on conviction.

The 13 accused are Mohd Hafiz Fauzan Ismail, Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, Ahmad Shafwan Berdal, Muhammad Amirul Asraff Mala, Luqman Hakim Shamsuri, Muhammad Sufi Mohd Mustapha, Noriznan Izzairi Noor Azhar,Muhamad Ashraf Abdullah,Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir, Muhammad Hasif Ismail, Muhammad Akmal Akif Alias,Muhammad Adib Iman Fuad Adi Sany and Mohamad Syazwan Musa, all aged 21 years.

They allegedly committed the offence in room 03-05, Jebat hostel block, UPNM, Kem Perdana Sungai Besi, Cheras here, between 2.30am and 5.30am on May 21, 2017, and in room 04-10, of the same hostel, between 1.30am and 4.30am on May 22, 2017.

The court fixed October 27 for remention of this case.

The youths were represented by lawyers Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam, Datuk Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Datuk Hazizah Kassim, Ariff Amirul Abdul Jani, A. G Kalidas, Mohd Fadly Hashim, Zamri Idrus and Joshua Tay. ― Bernama