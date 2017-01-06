‘Nautical Aliya’ to be used as humanitarian flotilla to Myanmar

Kelab Putera 1Malaysia (KP1M) president Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (centre) during a press conference on organising a humanitarian mission to Myanmar, at Kontena Nasional, Kuala Lumpur, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The vessel ‘Nautical Aliya’ is now in the final stage of being considered for use in a humanitarian mission, ‘Food Flotilla For Myanmar’, said 1Malaysia Putera Club (KP1M) president Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Abdul Azeez, who will head the mission, today led members of the flotilla committee to inspect the Labuan-registered ship which was now berthed in Kemaman, Terengganu.

“If everything goes well, the ship will be in the flotilla mission to Myanmar to help the ethnic Rohingya,” he told the media here today.

Accompanying him on the inspection of the ship were the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid and the International Relations Officer of a Turkish non-governmental organisation, Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi (TDV), Taskin Bumin Ayranci.

The flotilla mission, organised by KP1M and MAPIM with the cooperation of TDV, will carry 1,000 tonnes of food and medicine to Rakhine, Myanmar.

‘Nautical Aliya’, an offshore support vessel with a capacity of 238 passengers and speed of 11.5 knot and also has a helipad and crane, is expected to lead the flotilla mission, involving the participation of Asean and international NGOs.

The mission is scheduled to sail to Sittwe in Rakhine, the latest by Jan 31, and if permission is not granted by Myanmar, it will sail to Teknaf, Bangladesh, to send the humanitarian aid to the ethnic Rohingya.

More than 30,000 Rohingyas are estimated to have fled to Bangladesh from Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathidaung in Rakhine, Myanmar, since Oct 9 last year following a military operation by Myanmar soldiers. — Bernama