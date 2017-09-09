National Sports Council, officials also to blame for para cyclists’ hit-and-run

A coach and four paralympic cyclists were injured after a Toyota Hilux who rammed into them on Thursday. — Picture via Facebook/Spark Nauza KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — National Sports Council and national para-cycling team officials are also to blame for the accident which injured a coach and four athletes preparing for next week’s Asean Para Games.

Those injured are Mohd Johari Nayan (coach), 42, Muhammad Khairul Nizam Mohd Ali, 19, Mohd Nur Syafiq Suhaimy, 25, Mohd Khairul Azwan Wahab, 25 and Mohd Nur Ridzuan Zainal, 31.

While anger is rightly directed at the irresponsible driver of a Toyota Hilux who rammed into the team on Thursday, procedure was not followed before the para-cycling team took to Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor (Latar) Expressway.

On March 9, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said: “Cycling groups who wish to use highways should apply to local authorities and the police beforehand.”

Unfortunately, no one from NSC or the para-cycling team adhered to rules as “this is how it has always been done”.

NSC director general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail shockingly said: “We have been training on highways all this while. I wasn’t aware we needed permission.”

This is the second major accident involving cyclists under Shapawi’s watch.

Two years ago, national junior cyclist Nur Rozi Yanti Mohd Rozi cheated death after being hit by her escort van.

The incident happened on the way back to Bukit Jalil on the Lekas highway near Kajang Utama exit.

When asked what precautions would be taken in future, Shapawi said: “We have done all we can to ensure the safety of our athletes.

“I don’t wish to discuss this further. It’s best you bring it up with the highway or other authorities.”

Para-cycling assistant manager Kamarul Aizad also confirmed they didn’t seek any approval before heading to Latar.

“We didn’t have any accidents before. There was never a need to get approval from any parties,” he said.

“Training on the highway is done twice a week, Latar was chosen because it’s the least busiest highway.”

He admitted there could loopholes in training procedures and promised to sit down with Shapawi to sort out the matter.

Meanwhile, Latar chief operating officer Ahmad Fuad Ahmad Shahimi said: “While there are no signboards prohibiting cyclists on Latar, it’s a known fact cyclists are not allowed on any highway in Malaysia unless they have prior permission.”