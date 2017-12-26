National laureate Shahnon Ahmad dies at 84

Datuk Shahnon Ahmad passed away around 8am this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/Bernama NewsKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― National laureate Professor Emeritus Datuk Shahnon Ahmad died today of pneumonia. He was 84.

Shahnon died at the KPJ Kajang Hospital at about 7.30am, according to his son, Asrulsani.

Shahnon’s remains would be brought to the Surau Al-Madani in Section 3, Bandar Baru Bangi, at noon for prayers and would be buried at the Sungai Tangkas Muslim Cemetery in Bandar Baru Bangi.

The national laureate leaves a wife and four children.

Shahnon, whose famous published works included Ranjau Sepanjang Jalan and Lamunan Puitis, was also a former PAS MP for Sik in Kedah.

He defeated the then minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Dr Abdul Hamid Othman, in the 1999 General Election by a 478-vote majority. He served as the MP for one term, until 2004. ― Bernama