Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

National laureate Shahnon Ahmad dies at 84

Tuesday December 26, 2017
09:23 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 26, 2017
11:34 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Topless activist tries to snatch Jesus statue from Vatican crib (VIDEO)Topless activist tries to snatch Jesus statue from Vatican crib (VIDEO)

The Edit: Check out this new TV spot for ‘Black Panther’The Edit: Check out this new TV spot for ‘Black Panther’

The Edit: Pakistan’s women-only taxis eye new citiesThe Edit: Pakistan’s women-only taxis eye new cities

The Edit: What’s hot at the Detroit motor show?The Edit: What’s hot at the Detroit motor show?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Shahnon Ahmad passed away around 8am this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/Bernama NewsDatuk Shahnon Ahmad passed away around 8am this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/Bernama NewsKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― National laureate Professor Emeritus Datuk Shahnon Ahmad died today of pneumonia. He was 84.

Shahnon died at the KPJ Kajang Hospital at about 7.30am, according to his son, Asrulsani.

Shahnon’s remains would be brought to the Surau Al-Madani in Section 3, Bandar Baru Bangi, at noon for prayers and would be buried at the Sungai Tangkas Muslim Cemetery in Bandar Baru Bangi.

The national laureate leaves a wife and four children.

Shahnon, whose famous published works included Ranjau Sepanjang Jalan and Lamunan Puitis, was also a former PAS MP for Sik in Kedah.

He defeated the then minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Dr Abdul Hamid Othman, in the 1999 General Election by a 478-vote majority. He served as the MP for one term, until 2004. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline