National Immigration Control System to be implemented in 2021, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the National Immigration Control System (SKIN) will be fully implemented in 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaCYBERJAYA, July 18 — The National Immigration Control System (SKIN), which will integrate all existing immigration systems including the Malaysian Immigration System (myIMMs), will be fully implemented in 2021, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Through the SKIN concession agreement between the Home Ministry and Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Pestariang Bhd signed today, he said the implementation of the system would not involve additional allocation from the government but would reduce the spending cost of the ministry and the Immigration Department .

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said SKIN was also expected to provide additional revenue of almost RM800 million per year to the government.

“This system is not just a modernised delivery system and it does not burden the government but brings success to the country,” he told a press conference after witnessing the signing ceremony of the agreement, here today.

Even though SKIN would only start operating in 2021, he said the existing system would continue to be improved and modernised before all these systems were unified as one.

Asked on why the implementation required a four-year preparation period, Ahmad Zahid said: “We are very detailed (for the SKIN) with zero defects ... that is our goal”.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid said the ministry would monitor the preparedness of the system by implementing the test run to ensure that it was able to coordinate and integrate with the existing systems when it was being implemented.

“We will also set the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to make it easier for the officers to monitor the system,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also assured that no sabotage or restraint would occur during the implementation of SKIN. — Bernama