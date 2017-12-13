National Housing Policy 2.0 will be ready soon, minister says

Tan Sri Noh Omar says the National Housing Policy (DRN) 2.0 is the continuation of the existing DRN for the period 2013-2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 ― The National Housing Policy (DRN) 2.0 for the period 2018-2022, is currently in the final phase of preparation, the Dewan Negara was told yesterday.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said DRN 2.0 was the continuation of the existing DRN for the period 2013-2017.

“DRN 2.0 is formulated comprehensively with regard to improvements, including new housing industry challenges such as the provision of transit homes for the M40 youth category, design and regulation of the latest housing prices,” he said when winding-up the Supply Bill 2018 at the policy stage for his ministry at the Dewan Negara.

Noh said DRN 2.0 would involve cooperation from the Khazanah Research Institute and state governments.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry was also in the final stage of the development of the Housing Data Bank System portal, expected to be accessible from next year.

Through the portal, the public could see stocks and sales of houses under the Bumiputera quota housing units available in the current property market, he added. ― Bernama