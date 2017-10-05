National diver rape case: Police record statement from several athletes

IPOH, Oct 5 – Police have recorded statements from several athletes in connection with the alleged rape case involving a national diver at the National Sports Complex on Sept 26.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he could not say in detail the number of athletes who gave their statements as the case was still under investigation.

“Definitely, that is a normal procedure that we have to conduct. I cannot comment further at this point,” he told reporters after a ceremony on the Conferment of the National Warrior’s Day Award, Perak Contingent here today.

Two days ago, Kuala Lumpur Police detained a 35-year-old national diving coach in Sri Petaling after the victim had lodged a report about the alleged rape.

The coach, a Chinese national and former Olympian is now being remanded for five days from Oct 3 to help in the investigations.

Commenting on the Warriors’ Day Award, Mohamad Fuzi said 3,547 former police personnel had received the awards since 2014. He said the awards were in appreciation of their contributions and sacrifices in protecting the sovereignty and security of the country especially during the communist era.

“In Perak, 255 received the awards and the same conferment process would be conducted in other states from time to time,” he said. — Bernama