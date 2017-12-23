National diver Jun Hoong longs for coach Zhuliang to stay on

Cheong Jun Hoong says she is lucky to have Yang Zhuliang as coach. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 23 — Diving world champion, Cheong Jun Hoong revealed she actually wants coach Yang Zhuliang to stay on with the team.

Zhuliang’s contract under the Podium Programme will end on Dec 31 as the National Sports Institute (NSI) decided not to renew it.

NSI explained that Zhuliang’s coaching methods are “old school” despite producing a world champion, Jun Hoong and Olympic medallists.

NSI, who handles the elite-only Podium Programme, picked Australian Christian Brooker with help from Zhuliang’s assistant, Zhang Yukun.

“I still hope coach (Zhuliang) can stay and continue to help and support us. But is this the fact? And nothing can be done? I’m still trying to digest the situation,” she said in frustration.

NSI also previously cited they had discussed the matter with all divers and the Podium Programme athletes and they are required to obey all the NSI’s rules or decision or else will be dropped.

The Podium Programme athletes are also prohibited to give any statements regarding any issues to media.

“I feel very sad after knowing he will leave ... I couldn’t even accept the decision but eventually, I will have to face the facts and accept the reality.

“I am very lucky and feel grateful to have him as my coach ... he helped me become who I am today. Olympics silver medallist and World Diving Champion wouldn’t even exist without his nurturing. The world recognised him without explanation. I respect him, he deserves my admiration, perhaps even my awe. I will never ever forget his dedication,” added Jun Hoong.

Jun Hoong became Malaysia’s first world champion in diving by breaking China’s dominance in the 10 metre platform event in Budapest in July.

She defeated China’s Si Yajie and reigning Olympic champion Ren Qian, who took silver and bronze respectively.