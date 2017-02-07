Nasi lemak seller gets 12 years’ jail for gang-robbery

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — A nasi lemak seller was sentenced to 12 years’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after he was found guilty of gang-robbery.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor handed down the sentence on Azizul Hariff Hamzah, 36, after finding that the defence by the accused were all an afterthought.

“Throughout his defence, the accused did not deny he was at the scene,” he added.

Azizul Hariff was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was June 7 last year.

He was charged with another person, who is still at large, with committing the gang-robbery when armed with a Taser on Siti Normala Abd Lawas, 29, and robbing the karaoke centre of goods and cash of RM543.

The offence was committed at the counter of Aladdin karaoke centre at Jalan PJS 8/13, Dataran Mentari here, at 5.10 pm on June 3 last year.

The charge, under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim prosecuted, while Azizul was unrepresented.

Earlier, during mitigation, Azizul said he had three children and was the sole breadwinner of the family. — Bernama