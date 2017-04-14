Nasharudin denies Rafizi’s claims, says will take legal action

Nasharuddin said that while he is willing to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should there be a probe into Rafizi's claims. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa has denied allegations of receiving funds linked to SRC international, rubbishing the accusations made by PKR's Rafizi Ramli.

Nasharuddin, who is now chairman of the Global Movement of Moderates (GMM) Foundation said that while he is willing to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should there be a probe into Rafizi's claims, he will also initiate legal action against anyone who has defamed him.

"With reference to the statements made by Mr. Rafizi Ramli dated 13 April 2017, I wish to categorically stress that these statements implicating me as the subject matter are not only baseless and irrelevant but serve as a gross defamation to me and to Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

"Further to that, I strongly deny his baseless allegations of my having received any form of payment and/or funding from the sources as described by him in his Statutory Declaration (SD)," Nasharudin said in a statement today.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that Nasharudin was no longer its deputy president, and that he has not held any leadership position in the party after 2011.

He also said the former leader did not contribute in any way to the party since then, except for the required monthly contribution made to the party as a PAS MP, which ended in 2013.

Rafizi made a statutory declaration claiming that a former PAS leader received funds from SRC International that belongs to the Finance Ministry.

Rafizi made the claim after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was again allowed by Putrajaya to table his private member’s Bill to amend Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act and strengthen the Islamic courts’ punitive powers.