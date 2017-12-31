Nancy Shukri hopes more women will run for office in GE14

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is hopeful more women will be stand as candidates for the coming 14th general elections. ― Picture by Yusof MKUCHING, Dec 31 — Despite saying she is not keen on gender quotas, Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is hopeful that more women will be fielded as candidates in the coming 14th general elections.

She said there are 24 women lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat at present and their numbers will increase next year.

‘Evidently, we need to increase this number and moving forward, we hope to see more female politicians,” she said in her New Year's message today.

“Let us see in the coming election, how many women candidates will be nominated and how many will be voted in,” the minister in the Prime Minister's Department said.

She said she is not in favour of a 30 per cent quota for female senators as suggested by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on conditions that the Barisan won the coming GE14.

:Although I am not in favour of quota, nevertheless, we have to start with a figure which women ought to fill up in decision-making positions,” she said.