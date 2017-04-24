Najib’s speech a manifestation that the ruler and people cannot be separated

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen during the installation of Sultan Muhammad V as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Istana Negara April 24, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The homage speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong visualises the manifestation that the king and the people are inseparable, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said, with the presence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the throne as the umbrella to the nation, the people must be united under his shelter.

“Surely, when interpreted the king is the national flag and his presence in the rule of constitutional monarchy showed that the people must uphold and unite under the shelter of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

He was commenting on Najib’s speech which expressed congratulation and loyalty on behalf of the government and people in conjunction with the installation of Sultan Muhammad V as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

In the speech, Najib regarded the institution of kings and Yang di-Pertuan Agong as an emission of the personalisation of National Identity.

Najib also submitted his heartfelt adoration and thanks to Sultan Muhammad V after his coronation today.

In the meantime, Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the installation went smoothly today and expressed his thanks to all parties involved in making it a success.

“I am grateful. This is a historic moment in which the co-operation of all parties, including the National Palace, the Prime Minister’s Office and all agencies involved in making the ceremony successful is very much appreciated,” he said.

Salleh said the historical ceremony could also be seen by all the people live over Radio Television Malaysia (RTM). — Bernama