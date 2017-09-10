Najib’s chance to highlight Rohingya issue, says envoy to US

Malaysian ambassador to the US Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique. — File picWASHINGTON, Sept 10 — Kuala Lumpur is seeking to further strengthen six decades of bilateral ties with Washington and chart the way forward when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak steps into the Oval Office for talks Tuesday with United States President Donald Trump.

And with all eyes trained on disturbing events in Myanmar's Rakhine state, the meeting at the White House would be the best opportunity for Malaysia to raise the plight of the Rohingya refugees to the super power.

These were among the matters touched by Malaysian ambassador to the US Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique when briefing the media yesterday ahead of Najib's Sept 11-13 working visit to the US at the invitation of President Trump.

It will also be a platform for Malaysia to highlight its anti-terrorism stance and the role it plays in efforts to combat the scourge that is equally of concern to like-minded countries such as the US.

"This visit is an avenue for the prime minister to impress upon the US about Malaysia’s importance in the fight against terrorism, as a voice of moderation and pragmatism as well as dynamic and progressive Muslim-majority," said Zulhasnan. — Bernama