Najib, Zahid pay last respects to Jelebu MP

Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks to Datuk Zainudin Ismail’s widow, Datin Ruziah Yaacob, at the Jelebu MP’s wake at their home in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tonight paid his last respects to Jelebu Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Zainudin Ismail here.

Zainudin, 57, died of brain tumour at his home in Villa Puteri Condo, Jalan Tun Ismail here at 7.30pm.

Najib, who was accompanied by his deputy, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, arrived at the house at 10pm after attending the Umno Supreme Council Special Meeting in conjunction with the 2017 Umno General Assembly.

The two leaders spent about 10 minutes there paying their last respects and meeting Zainudin’s wife, Datin Ruziah Yaacob and her son, Muhammad Arif.

According to Muhammad Arif, his father had undergone a surgery due to the tumour at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on May 13 last year before Zainudin went into coma about two months ago.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek and Socio-cultural adviser to the Malaysian government, Tan Sri Rais Yatim. — Bernama