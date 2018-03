Najib wishes ‘Ugadi Subakhansalu’ to Telugu community

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today extended greetings to the Telugu community in conjunction with the Telugu New Year tomorrow. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today extended greetings to the Telugu community in conjunction with ‘Ugadi’ or the Telugu New Year tomorrow.

“Wishing all Malaysian Telugus a blessed Ugadi. Ugadi Subakhansalu,” he said in his latest post on his Twitter today.

The Telugus who trace their origins to the state of Andhra Pradesh in India celebrate their New Year tomorrow. — Bernama