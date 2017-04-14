Last updated -- GMT+8

Najib wishes Happy New Year to Indian community

Friday April 14, 2017
Najib also congratulated national cyclist Azizulhasni Awang who emerged as the world keirin champion for the first time at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships in Hong Kong, — Picture by Saw Siow FengNajib also congratulated national cyclist Azizulhasni Awang who emerged as the world keirin champion for the first time at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships in Hong Kong, — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak wished happy new year to the Indian community in Malaysia who celebrate the occasion.

“Happy New Year — Chittirai and Vishu as well as Vaisakhi to the Indian community who are celebrating,” he said in a post on Twitter.

The respective new year events are celebrated by the Tamil, Malayali and Sikh communities.

Najib also congratulated national cyclist Azizulhasni Awang who emerged as the world keirin champion for the first time at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships in Hong Kong, yesterday.

“Keirin World Champion 2017, #PocketRocketMan! Congratulations @AzizulAWANG on winning the Track Cycling Championships in Hong Kong! #Kebanggaanku #Negaraku,” said the prime minister.

The bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics, who is nicknamed ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ faced stiff opposition from five other riders before reaching the finish line to win gold in the race held at the Hong Kong Velodrome Park. — Bernama

