Najib wishes Chinese community happy Mid-Autumn Festival

The festival is celebrated throughout the world on the 15th of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on Oct 4 this year. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today wished all the Chinese community a Happy Mid-Autumn Festival.

“Families and friends spend quality time together while enjoying tasty mooncakes. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival to all!

“The Mid-Autumn Festival is a good time of celebration when our Chinese compatriots, young and old are reunited,” he said in his latest posting on Twitter and Facebook here, today.

During the festival, Chinese families worldwide will gather to drink scented tea and enjoy mooncakes and pomelos to strengthen family harmony and unity. — Bernama