Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Najib wishes Chinese community happy Mid-Autumn Festival

Wednesday October 4, 2017
12:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Nadal ‘very happy’ after first round struggle in China OpenNadal ‘very happy’ after first round struggle in China Open

The Edit: Jared Leto to play Hugh HefnerThe Edit: Jared Leto to play Hugh Hefner

The Edit: Sydney, Melbourne could face 50°C days ‘within decades’The Edit: Sydney, Melbourne could face 50°C days ‘within decades’

The Edit: Could this Balkan pepper relish be the next hummus?The Edit: Could this Balkan pepper relish be the next hummus?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The festival is celebrated throughout the world on the 15th of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on Oct 4 this year. — Picture by Choo Choy MayThe festival is celebrated throughout the world on the 15th of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on Oct 4 this year. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today wished all the Chinese community a Happy Mid-Autumn Festival.

“Families and friends spend quality time together while enjoying tasty mooncakes. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival to all!

“The Mid-Autumn Festival is a good time of celebration when our Chinese compatriots, young and old are reunited,” he said in his latest posting on Twitter and Facebook here, today.

The festival is celebrated throughout the world on the 15th of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on Oct 4 this year.

During the festival, Chinese families worldwide will gather to drink scented tea and enjoy mooncakes and pomelos to strengthen family harmony and unity. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline