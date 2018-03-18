Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Najib wishes all the best to Hafizh Syahrin

Sunday March 18, 2018
04:56 PM GMT+8

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah of Monster Yamaha Tech3 poses at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar March 15, 2018. — Bernama picHafizh Syahrin Abdullah of Monster Yamaha Tech3 poses at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar March 15, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today wished all the best to Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah who would make his debut in the premier class World MotoGP Championship at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar, tonight.

“All the best to @Hafizh_pescao55 who will be competing in the #MotoGP Qatar tonight. I am in Australia but will continue to support! #NegarakuKebanggaanku (my country, my pride),” he tweeted.

Hafizh created history as the first Southeast Asian rider to compete in the championship when he joined the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team this season.

The new face in the MotoGP clocked in 1 minute 55.258 seconds in the qualifying session last night to start the race in fifth row, while his teammate Johann Zarco of France to start the pole position after recording the fastest lap of 1:53.680s.

Najib is attending the 2018 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney. — Bernama

