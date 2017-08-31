Najib: Winning 145 gold medals in SEA Games a double joy for Malaysia

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the 2017 SEA Games closing ceremony in Bukit Jalil August 30, 2017. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― The success of Malaysia winning 145 gold medals and emerging as the overall champion in the SEA Games has brought double joy to Malaysia on the eve of the National Day celebration said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said the success had complemented the happiness of the country as KL2017 hosts and the success was further enhanced with the National Day celebration tomorrow.

“This is actually not a double joy but its a triple joy...from the multiple victories. (A total) 145 gold medals from 404 events in competition...is 35.9 per cent of all gold medals (won by Malaysia) to make the 29th SEA Games the most successful for Malaysia,” he said when speaking at the closing of KL2017 and National Day eve celebrations at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night.

Also present among the hundred thousand spectators were the Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Prime Minister said what was even more impressive was that 30 of the 145 gold medalists were from the young generation who are still in school.

In congratulating the nation’s heroes, Najib said the country’s achievement should be the benchmark for athletes to excel in bigger competitions.

“You are our champions, our heroes, our pride and inspiration...SEA Games has brought such a positive mood to the country,” he said while inviting volunteers to come on stage when he was delivering his speech.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Khairy as the architect of the SEA Games success since he succeeded in turning dreams into reality.

Najib also expressed his appreciation to the sport associations, volunteers and Malaysians for offering their support to national athletes in the biennial games.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the National Day eve at the National Stadium had also created history.

“Independence on August 31, 1957 was declared at the Merdeka Stadium and today we are at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil which symbolises the transformation of the country in 60 years,” he said. ― Bernama