Najib: Who eats ‘crispy’ rendang?

Tuesday April 3, 2018
05:41 PM GMT+8

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today took to Twitter to give his views on rendang. — Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today took to Twitter to give his views on rendang. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today took to Twitter to give his views on rendang, the beloved Malaysian dish that is the subject of an ongoing social media food war.

“Who eats ‘crispy’ chicken rendang?” the Malaysian leader wrote on his official Twitter account.

He accompanied the tweet with a picture of chicken rendang, garnished with mint leaves and used the hashtag #MalaysianFood.

The post has received almost 1,000 likes and over 1,300 retweets in less than an hour.

Najib is the latest public figure to comment on the culinary faux pas committed by celebrity chefs and MasterChef UK judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Torode and Wallace landed in the soup after criticising a traditional nasi lemak with chicken rendang cooked by Malaysian contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin on the BBC reality cooking competition.

Kuantan-born Zaleha was eliminated because the skin on her chicken was “not crispy” and the meat was not falling off the bone.

Earlier, British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell also tweeted about the incident, where she explained to Torode and Wallace that rendang is “never crispy” and should not be confused with fried chicken.

