We got respect from Kim Jong-un, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also brought up the announcement of the King Salman Global International Peace Centre. — Reuters picBESUT, April 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will continue to lead a surge of great change and progress to ensure that Malaysia is highly regarded among the international community, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.



He said the changes or transformation envisioned by BN was not small, because it covered various aspects of life including physical, emotional and intellectual needs.



Malaysia being chosen as the site for the King Salman Global International Peace Centre also proves the country received recognition from other Muslim nations.



"That's why I work hard. The change that we want is not small. We want to take great strides in building success because we want Malaysia to continue to be respected by the outside world. Recently, we gained recognition from several international bodies, including the World Economic Forum and the University of Pennsylvania, USA, as one of the world's top investment destination.



"We also got respect from the President of North Korea, Kim Jong-un after successfully solving a diplomatic crisis and bringing home nine of our citizens who were stranded in the country," he said.



He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sungai Besut Upstream Conservation project or International Tourism Gateway, here today.



Also present were Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Higher Education Minister and Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, as well as state executive councillors.



The project which cost RM225 million was expected to be completed in 2019.



Among the objectives of the project is to facilitate the entry and exit of fishing and tourist boats, reducing the risk of flooding, coastal erosion, boost tourism activities and improve the local economy. — Bernama