Najib wants NGOs to support government in developing Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Najib said the government would need the support from all quarters to implement the various national development programmes. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the government in efforts to continue developing and prospering the nation.

While expressing his determination to continue bringing development to Malaysia, Najib said the government would need the support from all quarters to implement the various national development programmes.

“If you (NGOs) are with me, support me all the way, InsyaAllah Malaysia will become a prosperous and more successful country,” he said at the NGOs Solidarity Dinner with Prime Minister event organised by the Persatuan Amalan Minda Cergas Malaysia (AMC) at the Putra World Trade Centre here yesterday night.

He also described the successful implementation of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project as a precursor to further progress that would be enjoyed by Malaysians in the future.

The prime minister said the success achieved by Malaysia since it gained independence almost 60 years ago was in tandem with the racial harmony in the country.

“If we work together and stay united for the sake of all Malaysians, there will be no threat or challenge that we cannot overcome,” he said.

Meanwhile, Najib also called on NGOs in the country to contribute more to society rather than focusing more on their own agenda.

He said NGOs comprised the third largest sector after the public and private sectors, and capable of helping in the creation of a non-materialistic nation.

“I believe that we sign up as a member of an NGO because we want to help others, the orphans, or to protect the environment...we need to serve a bigger purpose in life than ourselves.

“Not helping others means that we are a self-centred society,” he added. — Bernama