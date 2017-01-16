Najib wants Kedah to continue under BN rule, MB says

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah (pic) said at the closed-door meeting held today, the Prime Minister repeatedly mentioned about the general election and wanted the state Umno to give serious attention in facing the poll. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Jan 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants Kedah Umno to work hard to ensure that the state remained under the rule of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said this aspiration was voiced by Najib, who is also Umno president, at a closed-door meeting between the latter and the Kedah Umno leadership including State Assemblymen and Members of Parliament at the TH Hotel and Convention Centre, here today.

“The message of the Prime Minister is that he wants us (Kedah Umno) to get ready because the ‘bigger work’ is approaching near.

“So in preparation, all levels of the party must get down on the ground, must get down to the Polling District Centre (PDM), including to the branches and ensure that the voters’ register is streamlined to get new voters,” Ahmad Bashah, who is also Kedah Umno Liaison chairman, told reporters after the meeting.

Also present at the closed-door meeting lasting more than an hour were Kedah Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Ahmad Bashah said that at the meeting, the Prime Minister repeatedly mentioned about the general election and wanted the state Umno to give serious attention in facing the poll.

“Whoever garners the votes will win the election. So, party members must give serious attention to achieve this target.

“This involved the party’s integrity where Umno must defend the present seats won and at the same time endeavour to increase the number of seats held by the party,” said Ahmad Bashah, who is also the Kedah Mentri Besar.

“It is the party’s integrity to defend the victory and ensure that the flower party (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) does not get a place in this state,” he said.

The Mentri Besar said he had given a report on the target of Kedah Umno to garner two-thirds majority in the next general election and Najib wanted the state Umno to achieve this target.

Ahmad Bashah said Najib also emphasised on the need for solidarity in the party and to work as a team at all levels.

Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, are on a two-day visit to the state until tomorrow. —Bernama