Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 8:03 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Najib wants detailed probe into capsized catamaran tragedy

Monday January 30, 2017
06:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Contractor paid for RM180,000 trees, says Kuala Nerus councilContractor paid for RM180,000 trees, says Kuala Nerus council

Bangladesh to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote islandBangladesh to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote island

Federer back in top 10 of ATP rankings after winning Australian OpenFederer back in top 10 of ATP rankings after winning Australian Open

The Edit: High drama in new clip for James Franco’s ‘In Dubious Battle’The Edit: High drama in new clip for James Franco’s ‘In Dubious Battle’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a detailed investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of the capsized catamaran tragedy in Sabah. — Bernama pic Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a detailed investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of the capsized catamaran tragedy in Sabah. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a detailed investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of the capsized catamaran tragedy in Sabah.

However, he said for now, focus should be given to the efforts to find the six other victims still missing.

“I view seriously the capsized boat tragedy in Sabah and I want a detailed investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of the incident,” he said in his latest posting on Facebook and Twitter.

The prime minister also called on all quarters to adhere to the rules and guidelines set by the government to ensure safety. 

The boat ferrying 31 people comprising three crew members and 28 tourists from China was reported to have capsized due to strong winds and big waves at 10am Saturday morning, an hour after it left the Tanjung Aru jetty in the state capital.

As of yesterday, 22 people, including two of the crew members, were rescued, while three others were dead.

The search for the remaining six victims is ongoing, involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force, as well as the Marine Police personnel, with the cooperation from the Brunei marine authority. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline