Najib wants detailed probe into capsized catamaran tragedy

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a detailed investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of the capsized catamaran tragedy in Sabah. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a detailed investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of the capsized catamaran tragedy in Sabah.

However, he said for now, focus should be given to the efforts to find the six other victims still missing.

“I view seriously the capsized boat tragedy in Sabah and I want a detailed investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of the incident,” he said in his latest posting on Facebook and Twitter.

The prime minister also called on all quarters to adhere to the rules and guidelines set by the government to ensure safety.

The boat ferrying 31 people comprising three crew members and 28 tourists from China was reported to have capsized due to strong winds and big waves at 10am Saturday morning, an hour after it left the Tanjung Aru jetty in the state capital.

As of yesterday, 22 people, including two of the crew members, were rescued, while three others were dead.

The search for the remaining six victims is ongoing, involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force, as well as the Marine Police personnel, with the cooperation from the Brunei marine authority. — Bernama