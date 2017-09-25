Najib: US visit proof Malaysia on verge of success

Najib stressed that Malaysia has maintained its ranking as the top 25 competitive nations in the World Economic Forum and hinted there might be a higher placing in this year’s ranking. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysia’s recent Washington trip is proof that the country is on the verge of becoming a successful nation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

He said the invite from US President Donald Trump was because of Malaysia having one of the most competitive economies in the world.

“Looking at the indicators we can be recognised as a great country. Our growth rate is remarkable.

“That is why when I was invited by Trump to White House, I went there to represent a successful country. I didn’t go there to beg or ask for a loan,” Najib said during an engagement session with Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s (TM) staff today.

The Pekan MP gave examples of recent successful developments in the country including visits by dignitaries like Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and mega-projects like East Coast Railway and the Chinese investments.

“We are at the cusp of becoming a highly advanced modern economy, we are almost there,” Najib said.

The prime minister also stressed that Malaysia has maintained its ranking as the top 25 competitive nations in the World Economic Forum and hinted there might be a higher placing in this year’s ranking.

“Heard that in the latest ranking, there is improvement. By 2020, we want to be among the top 20 nations. This is not far-fetched, this is within our grasp,” Najib said.

He also reminded the public to not be swayed by those who are trying to paint the Malaysian economy in bad light

“Don’t just listen to certain parties. They are trying to confuse the people.

“People say Malaysia has a high cost of living. But go to Makkah any time of the year, it is filled with Malaysians.

“Is this a sign of a failed state or bankrupt nation? Surely not,” Najib said to cheers from the audience.