Najib urges BN social media activists to go on attack mode ahead of GE14

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks at the Cultural Congress 2017 held at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Razak in UKM, Bangi April 15, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has urged Barisan Nasional’s “social media activists” to go on the offensive against political rivals ahead of the next general elections.

“We have spent far too long in a defensive mode. Enough. Now is the time to attack,” he said in a posting in his blog, after meeting some BN social media activists at an event yesterday.

Najib said that the response from the BN supporters must be “swift” and warned against a repeat of rumours that spread around during the 13th general elections.

“We must be swift in our response and not be mired, like what happened during the 13th general elections when the opposition had spread false news claiming that we have brought in voters from Bangladesh and there was a blackout to manipulate votes,” he said.

He stressed that with everyone’s unity, BN can record a major victory in the 14th general elections, due next year.

He also urged the social media activists to avoid fighting with each other.

“We also have to widen our online network. We must determine the message that we want to send to the people,” he said.

“We also must communicate with the influencers and expand the network so they are also involved with us,” he added.



