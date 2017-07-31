Najib urges 3.7m Malaysians to register as voters

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged more than 3.7 million Malaysians who have yet to register as voters to immediately do so. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — In view of the upcoming 14th general election (GE14), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today urged more than 3.7 million Malaysians who have yet to register as voters to immediately do so because the future of the country lies in their hands.

“Do not take your future for granted and let other people to decide what your future will be because that decision will have a major impact on your life and your family,” he said in his blog najibrazak.com.

The prime minister also stressed that the voices of the people were important to shape their future, and the future of their children and the country.

While citing the Election Commission’s report, Najib said over 3.7 million Malaysians aged 21 and above have yet to register as voters as at March 31 this year.

He said the statistics somehow indicated that the level of public awareness on their rights and responsibility to the country was still low.

As such, he called upon all the relevant agencies to intensify efforts to explain and to register those who are eligible to vote.

“The voter turnout (at the GE14) should be increased from that at the 13th general election, which saw only 84.84 per cent or 11.2 million voters cast their votes,” he said.

Elaborating, Najib said some people were wrong when they thought that the voter registration process would be troublesome because the whole process would only take less than five minutes.

“Just bring your identity card to any post office or EC office or state election office near you,” he said.

The prime minister said voting is the responsibility of every eligible citizen of the country to determine their future, as well as the future of their families and communities.

“It is a democratic process in which the people have the power to choose their leaders and form the government...which has a vision and capability to drive the country towards becoming a fully developed nation,” he added. — Bernama