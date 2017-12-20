Najib unveils new blog logo, reflection of five principles in govt administration

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pledged that the Cabinet and the government would continue to adhere to these five principles to continue leading Malaysia towards a brighter future for Malaysians. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday introduced a new logo for his blog, NajibRazak.com, which reflected the five principles of government administration that served as an indicator to spur the country towards success since 2009.

He said the five principles were economy, global, visionary, people’s heart and delivery.

Explaining the first principle, namely the economy, Najib said the government under his leadership had been focusing so much towards ensuring that the country’s economy would remain strong and competitive.

“Among the first steps that I have taken as the Prime Minister was to introduce the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) to spur the transformation and growth of the country’s economy.

“Since then, the Malaysian economy has been one step ahead, and we have managed to brave through the uncertain world’s economy due to the government’s careful planning and our willingness to implement what is needed and not what is popular,” he said in his blog yesterday night.

With regard to the global principle, Najib said Malaysia continued to have strong influence on the international front through the implementation of its policies and approach.

Among other things, Malaysia was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period between 2015 and 2016; playing a key role in global humanitarian issues such as the Rohingya and Palestine; as well as establishing good relations with almost all countries in the world, he said.

Najib also explained that the outcome of the good relations had managed to raise foreign investment to Malaysia, increase the haj quota and many more.

“The third principle, visionary... the country’s leaders must always think and give their best not only when leading the country, but more than that... for the next generation and the future of the nation.

“As such, we are introducing the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) for us to plan not only what needs to be done but also to listen to the people’s aspirations and expectations about the future of our beloved Malaysia,” he said.

In addition, on the principle of people’s heart, Najib said he often emphasised that everything being done should take into account the interest of the people.

“The people must come first. The government’s transformation programme was introduced based on the aspiration and desire of the people.

“We have also taken steps such as abolishing subsidies in bulk and introducing targeted subsidies, taking into account people’s views and opinions as in drawing up the annual budget, as well as adopting the bottom-up approach in the TN50 and many more,” he said.

The prime minister also said that everything planned by the government should be accompanied by its “delivery”, or its delivery according to the last principle.

Najib said the Barisan Nasional-led government had successfully “delivered” to the people almost everything that had been promised including housing; high impact projects based on the interests of the people or the “infra rakyat”; and delivering the people through public service, health, education and others.

He also pledged that the Cabinet and the government would continue to adhere to these five principles to continue leading Malaysia towards a brighter future for Malaysians. — Bernama