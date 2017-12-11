Najib: UN’s acceptance of anti-extremism resolution a historic success for country

Najib hailed the acceptance of the resolution, which was initiated by the Global Movement of Moderates at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak described United Nations’ acceptance of the resolution to fight the spread of extremism and radicalisation, as a success for Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, the United Nations has accepted Malaysia’s resolution to combat the spread of extremism and radicalism by adopting moderation.

“Another historic success for #Negaraku” he said in a note on his Twitter account.

The resolution, which was initiated by Global Movement of Moderates was accepted at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday.

Among the contents of the resolution was the proclamation of 2019 as the International Year of Moderation and efforts to amplify the voices of moderation through the promotion of dialogues, tolerance, understanding and cooperation among the international community.

The resolution was tabled by Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Datuk Seri Mohd Shahrul Ikram Yaakob last September.

It was supported by 135 UN member nations except for the United States and Israel which opposed while no nations abstained. — Bernama