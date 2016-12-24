Najib: UN Security Council vote against Israeli settlements a victory for Palestine

A construction site is seen in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near Jerusalem, October 17, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak described the United Nations Security Council’s vote calling on Israel to stop the illegal construction of settlements in Palestine as a victory for the people of Palestine.

The prime minister said Malaysia and three countries, namely New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela had put the text of a draft resolution to vote yesterday in a largely tense and unexpected climax to the chain of events.

“Alhamdulillah, with the grace of God (Allah SWT), the resolution which faced uncertainty when Egypt withdrew the draft, had finally answered the prayers of the people of Palestine.

“Malaysia, together with New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela agreed to put the text of a draft resolution to vote, calling on Israel to stop the construction of illegal settlements,” said Najib in his blog posting titled ‘Resolusi Menentang Penempatan Haram’.

Najib said the decision was not viewed from the religious point but an endorsement of the support from the international community that opposed the breach of international law by the regime.

Earlier today, eighteen members of the UN Security Council — including the four permanent members China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom — voted in favour of the resolution while the US abstained, and Israel voted against it.

The outgoing Malaysian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Datuk Ramlan Ibrahim, told Bernama right after the UN Security Council voting process that the positive development was clearly a diplomatic success story for Malaysia. — Bernama