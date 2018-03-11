Najib touts Malaysia’s incomparable beauty

Malaysia is a country of incomparable beauty in many ways in the eyes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysia’s beauty is not only in terms of physical, but also the special lifestyle of its people, racial relations, freedom, safety and social mobility.

Sharing his experience as a guest when accepting visits to various countries in various continents in the world, in his capacity as a minister and then prime minister, as well as having studied in London since the age of 13, he said there was no other country like Malaysia.

In terms of social mobility, he said the government provided opportunities for its people to study through indirect subsidy since pre-school level until higher studies, hence enabling the people from less affordable background to change their lives for the better.

“The fee for public universities has never been raised with more than 90 per cent of the cost borne by the government. The price of roti canai and teh tarik also increased, but never for study fees.

“For every secondary school student, the cost borne by the government is RM8,900 and for primary school, it is RM8,000. This is among the beauty of Malaysia,” he said at a programme with university students organised by the Welfare Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (BAKTI) at Seri Perdana here today. — Bertnama