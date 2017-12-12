Najib to lead delegation to Extraordinary Summit on Jerusalem

The Foreign Ministry said Najib will be accompanied by wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and senior government officials to the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Istanbul, Turkey on December 13.

In a statement here today, the Foreign Ministry said Najib would be accompanied by wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and senior government officials.

“The Extraordinary Summit is convened at the request of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his capacity as the Chair of the 13th Islamic Summit, following the announcement by the United States of America (US) on December 6 to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” it said.

The Summit will be preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting on Dec 12, followed by a Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the following day.

The Summit will review developments and discuss the implications following the announcement by the US Administration to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Malaysia’s participation at the Summit is an affirmation of its commitment and unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit to attain their legitimate and inalienable rights for an independent State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. ― Bernama