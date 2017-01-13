Najib to launch ‘Moments of Unity’ for racial harmony Jan 21

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup announced that the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would launch a public gathering aimed at improving unity and harmony among Malaysians. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is scheduled to launch a public gathering next week that aims to improve unity and harmony among Malaysians.

Called “Moments of Unity”, the gathering is organised alongside the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said today.

“Moments of unity will give room for all Malaysians to appreciate peace and unity in this country so that we can continue to preserve it.

“This initiative is seen as a platform to bring people of different races closer and more unified,” Kurup told a news conference here.

The minister tasked with national unity said Najib will also join an estimated 3,000 people including public university students, school students and civil servants for a “unity morning exercise” at Taman Tasik Perdana on January 21.