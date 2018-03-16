Najib to attend Asean-Australia special summit

Leaders of Asean member countries and Australia are expected to deliver two important documents related to cooperation between Asean and Australia during the Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 to be held here tomorrow and Sunday.

The documents are the Sydney Declaration and the Memorandum of Understanding between Asean and Australia on Cooperation to Counter International Terrorism.

The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Friday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would be undertaking a working visit to Sydney to attend the summit, which would be the first hosted by Australia.

It said the prime minister would be accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, as well as officials from the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs.

“ The special summit is organised to discuss the future direction and cooperation between Asean and Australia. Besides that, the special summit is also organised to commemorate the elevation of Asean-Australia relations to a strategic partnership,” it said.

According to the ministry, apart from attending the special summit, Najib is also expected to use the opportunity to hold bilateral meeting with his Asean and Australia counterparts to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Asean-Australia Special Summit will comprise three sessions, namely the Asean-Australia Leader’s Summit, the Asean-Australia Businesss Summit and the Asean-Australia Counter-Terrorism Conference. ­— Bernama