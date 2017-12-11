Najib to address Trump’s Jerusalem move at OIC summit

Najib said Malaysia would not compromise with the US on matters involving the sanctity of Islam. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaISTANBUL, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will give his statement during the extraordinary Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit here on Wednesday, a special conference to discuss the repercussions of the recognition of Jerusalem as a capital of Israel by the United States of America (US).

Based on a working programme received by Bernama, all heads of delegations will be given an opportunity to give their statement on the issue that is related to the Muslim World.

The extraordinary summit held at Lutfi Kirdar Congress Centre will be opened by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a Chair of the Islamic Summit and Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference.

There are also speeches by OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

At the end of the day, the summit will adopt the Istanbul Declaration as part of the effort to protect Jerusalem.

OIC, with 57 member countries, will hold the extraordinary summit to consider the situation in the wake of US Administration's recognition of the occupied city of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the so-called capital of Israel, the occupying power and the decision to transfer the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States will hold an extraordinary meeting on the same morning to discuss the move in a unified and coordinated manner in the face of these developments affecting the occupied city of al-Quds and its historical, legal and political status.

Last Saturday, Najib said Malaysia would not compromise with the US on matters involving the sanctity of Islam, despite having multi-dimensional diplomatic relations with the super power, as it contravened the principle of sovereignty as contained in the United Nations Resolution.

Najib also said he was prepared to cancel his annual consultation programme with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong so that he could voice out Malaysia’s protest at the special meeting.

He said he could not accept Muslims being suppressed in any situation and would not let Jerusalem, which is the third holy land for the Muslims, to be usurped.

Najib said Erdogan had contacted him to ask for his presence at the OIC special meeting to voice out Malaysia’s protest.

US President Donald Trump had announced his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and instructed the State Department to begin the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Although the US Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995 which required the relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, former US presidents, including George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, consistently renewed a presidential waiver to delay the relocation.

The status of Jerusalem remains one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. So far, the international community does not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and no foreign country based their embassy in the city. — Bernama