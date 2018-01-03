Najib: TN50 not nullifying Vision 2020, just departing from top-down approach

Datuk Seri Najib Razak disagreed that the TN50 introduced during his administration was meant to negate the Vision 2020 that was launched by his predecessor-turned-rival Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad decades ago.

“No. I see this as a continuation because we need a new vision after the year 2020 and we cannot start in the year 2020. We have to start from now because we need a period where we have to collect all proposals and views from the citizens.

“I want this TN50 to be different in approach as compared to Vision 2020, not to negate but different because Vision 2020 was top down,” he said in an interview broadcasted on television tonight.

“But I want this TN50 to be bottom-up, I want it to come from the citizens. I want this new vision to be a vision that is truly from the citizens, a vision that mirrors the citizens' aspirations,” he added.

The prime minister said he has started visualising the new vision such as having Malaysia becoming the top 20 nation globally, but said it has yet to be complete.

Najib said the government was currently in dialogue sessions with the public to collect their views for the new vision, noting that many had given good ideas ranging from wanting a green Malaysia, proper environmental care, a digital Malaysia to having a new lifestyle.

On January 19 last year, Najib had launched the TN50 which would chart the country's direction for the next 30 years until 2050, sharing his hopes then that Malaysia would by then become a top 20 nation and that it could be in any area such as Gross Domestic Product or purchasing power parity or even the levels of public happiness.

As for Vision 2020, former prime minister and now Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan’s chairman Dr Mahathir had introduced it in 1991 when tabling the Sixth Malaysia Plan. It aimed for Malaysia to be a self-sufficient industrialised nation by 2020.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir claimed that TN50 is a “fair copy” of Vision 2020 and an admission by the federal government that it failed to deliver on Vision 2020.

He claimed that the new initiative was meant to distract the public from the alleged failure, further saying that Pakatan Harapan has plans to still make Vision 2020 a success, but on a delayed schedule owing to time lost in the past.

Last March, Najib said that the government did not fail in achieving the targets under Vision 2020 or the New Economic Policy launched in 1971 by his father and second prime minister Tun Razak Hussein, but acknowledged that there were “weaknesses”.