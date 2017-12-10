Najib tees off at the Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Cup tourney

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was present at the Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (AZH) Cup Golf Competition 2017 at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Seri Kembangan, December 10, 2017. — Bernama picSERI KEMBANGAN, Dec 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today took time off to join the Ahmad Zahid Hamidi 2017 Golf Cup Tournament at The Mines Resort & Golf Club.

Najib was accompanied by his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the tee-off at 8am, which saw the start of today’s session for 129 participants comprising the top Umno leadership and leaders from throughout the country.

Among the participants at this morning session are Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

Tournament organising committee chairman Datuk Seri Azri Mohammad Zain, when met, said 306 participants took part in the two-day competition which started yesterday.

Azri said this year’s event, the fifth since it was introduced in 2013, was being held for the first time in The Mines Resort & Golf Club.

He said the programme, aimed at strengthening ties between friends, was held for two days following the overwhelming response.

“Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid was pleased that the prime minister was willing to join the tournament this time,” he said.

The various attractive prizes offered, included a Proton Perdana 2.0 car for the champion, Perodua Bezza (runner-up), SYM motorcycle (second runner-up) and Modenas motorcycle (third runner-up).

“We have lined up prizes up to the 60th placing while those with 61st position and above will have lucky draws at the dinner later. Certainly everyone will go home with gifts,” he added. — Bernama