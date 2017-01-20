Najib: Sovereignty not sold for lease-hold Forest City project

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pic) dismissed Dr Mahathir's allegation that 700,000 Chinese nationals would be brought to Johor under the Forest City project and granted Malaysian citizenship. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had committed great slander against the federal and Johor governments by his comment on the Forest City project in Johor Bahru.

Najib dismissed Dr Mahathir's allegation that 700,000 Chinese nationals would be brought to Johor under the project and granted Malaysian citizenship.

“When the Johor government approved the Forest City project, the reclaimed land for the project was to be sold to outsiders on a 99-year lease only.

“When they (the outsiders) build houses, these are sited on our land. Where is the question of our sovereignty being sacrificed?” he said when launching the “Jom Bantu Rakyat” (Let's Help the People) programme in Desa Pandan here.

Najib said Chinese nationals, whose country was a global economic power and who earned a high income, would not desire to become Malaysian citizens.

He also said that Chinese nationals who participated in the “Malaysia, My Second Home” programme were not entitled to Malaysian citizenship although they lived in this country.

Najib asked what difference it made if nationals of other countries bought houses in Kuala Lumpur and Chinese bought houses in Johor.

“Is the purchase of houses in Kuala Lumpur by Americans and Japanese good and the purchase of houses in Johor by the Chinese not good?” he asked.

Najib also explained his recent official visit to China aimed at attracting investments to Malaysia.

He cited the success of Dubai (in the United Arab Emirates) which was once a desert but was now a great metropolis with the inhabitants earning high incomes as a result of foreign investments and land development.

“If the Dubai policies can be successful, we too can develop our land,” he said.

Dr Mahathir had also reportedly alleged that the Chinese nationals coming to Johor would be given Malaysian identification cards to enable them to vote in the next general election.

Najib also chided Dr Mahathir over the latter's statement yesterday on DAP's desire for the post of deputy prime minister if the opposition pact won the next general election.

The Prime Minister said that during his 22 years as prime minister, Dr Mahathir had denounced DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang as a racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Malay leader and now he wanted to offer the country's No. 2 post to that party.

“If that's the case, we have no hope for the future. Let's not, just because of politics, make such statements or dealings which will have a major implication on all of us,” he said.

Najib said it was needless for the people to think about this matter because what they needed was a government that could bring the country forward.

“I and my colleagues in the government want to take Malaysia to greater heights, to be a top 20 nation in the world, over the next 30 years, and this can be achieved if we are not distracted by too much politicking.

“If we do not incite the people, if we do not confuse the people and if the people know the direction and extend their support, God willing, we will reach the destination that we aspire for and envision,” he said.

Najib also announced the approval for the redevelopment in phases of the Sri Perlis 1 and 2 Hardcore Poor People's Housing project.

He did not state the allocation approved for the project but said the Federal Territories Ministry would work out the details.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Second Finance Minister and Titiwangsa MP Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani were also present at the event. ― Bernama