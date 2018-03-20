Najib slams nerve agent attack in Salisbury

Soldiers wearing protective clothing move vehicles in a car park in Salisbury, Britain, March 11, 2018. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak strongly condemned the recent nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, at Salisbury, southwest of London.

“Having experienced a similar attack on our own soil, we strongly condemn the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances. #SalisburyAttack,” Najib said in his Twitter posting, today.

Sergei, a former Russian spy who became a double agent for Britain and Yulia were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping mall in Salisbury on March 4. They remain in critical condition in a hospital.

British authorities concluded that Sergei and Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent “Novichok”.

Similarly in Malaysia, Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was murdered with VX on February 13, last year while waiting to board a flight to Macau at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. ― Bernama