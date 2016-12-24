Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Najib sends condolences to Muar bus crash victims

Saturday December 24, 2016
03:46 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak, December 13, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Najib Razak, December 13, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed today his condolences to the families of 14 people killed in an express bus accident in Muar this morning.

“Sad about news of the bus tragedy in Johor that took 14 lives.

“Condolences to the victims’ families, I pray that the injured will recover, God willing,” Najib tweeted in Malay.

An express bus by Alisan Golden Coach plunged into a ravine along the North-South Expressway in Muar in the wee hours of the morning en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru.

The Johor accident, the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands crash that killed 37 people, had 14 fatalities comprising six men, seven women and a baby girl, including the driver.

Muar police reportedly said the bus driver was believed to have been speeding, while the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) slammed the authorities for failing to implement safety regulations recommended by a panel back in 2013 after the Genting Highlands bus accident.

